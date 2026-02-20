U.S.-based Wabtec plans to raise locomotive and engine production in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Wabtec Corporation plans to further expand the production of locomotives and diesel engines in Kazakhstan under its partnership with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The announcement was made by Gaini Duisenova, Vice President of Field Services and Maintenance Management for Wabtec Corporation in the CIS and Mongolia, during a meeting of the Investment Climate Improvement Council in Astana.

Duisenova briefed participants on plans to expand production by integrating digital technologies into manufacturing processes. She highlighted that Kazakhstan stands as Wabtec's second-largest production partner in the region, with over 700 locomotives produced in the country throughout their years of collaboration.

Additionally, it was emphasized that, in light of ongoing efforts to enhance railway infrastructure and address bottlenecks, the modernization of the locomotive fleet and the expansion of production capacity will significantly enhance Kazakhstan’s transit potential and throughput capacity.

In September 2025, Wabtec unveiled a historic agreement with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) to supply locomotives and provide long-term service support. This multi-year contract, valued at $4.2 billion, represents the largest locomotive deal in the company's history.