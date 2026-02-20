“Woman Bazaar – Sustainable Development Program 5” Festival Kicks Off with the Support of PASHA Holding

With the support of PASHA Holding, the fifth edition of the Woman Bazaar Sustainable Development Program festival is set to take place. Dedicated to International Women’s Day on March 8, this year’s festival aims to support women’s sustainable entrepreneurship and highlight their role in combating climate change.

Building on the strong success of previous years, the festival will support 60 women entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups under the age of 50, including 15 participants from the regions.

In the lead-up to the festival, a series of training sessions were organized for women entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups to strengthen their knowledge and skills in branding, social media strategy, digital marketing, sales techniques, and other business-related areas. In addition, participants received online mentoring support to help them grow their businesses and refine their sales strategies.

The main goal of the festival is to empower women entrepreneurs from vulnerable groups, contribute to the development of sustainable business models, and promote environmentally responsible products.

Why attend the festival?

- Women entrepreneurs from various regions will showcase their brands and products

- Successful women will deliver inspiring talks

- Live music and dance performances will take place

- An art exhibition featuring both amateur and professional artists, creative art corners, and various masterclasses will be held

- A photo booth and memory wall will be available for guests

Festival Dates:

February 28 - 14:00–18:30

March 1 - 12:00–18:30

Venue: Passage 1901

12/14 Nigar Rafibeyli Street, Baku, Azerbaijan

This festival is more than just a marketplace - it is a unique opportunity to support women entrepreneurs as they strengthen their businesses and unlock new opportunities. Visitors will have the chance to explore and purchase textiles, decorative items, accessories, candles, soaps, food products, and more.

Don’t miss these two inspiring days to discover high-quality, eco-friendly products while supporting local women entrepreneurs.

We look forward to welcoming you to Woman Bazaar - shop, get inspired, and become part of the change. Let your gift be your support.

Note: Admission to the festival is free.

It should be noted that women’s empowerment occupies an important place in PASHA Holding’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. In this direction, PASHA Holding and its subsidiary companies implement various projects, including the AFAQ project, Ana Sahibkar, and Women Bazaar initiatives.