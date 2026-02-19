Türkiye ready to support stabilization efforts and two-state solution – Hakan Fidan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye is prepared to contribute to international stabilization efforts and continues to support a just and lasting peace based on a two-state solution, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Trend reports.

Fidan noted that despite collective diplomatic efforts, the humanitarian situation remains fragile and ceasefire violations persist.

“The humanitarian situation remains fragile, and ceasefire violations continue to occur. A prompt, coordinated, and effective response is therefore essential,” he said.

He stressed Türkiye's commitment to ensuring security and reconstruction in the region.

“President Erdoğan remains fully committed to Gaza's security, stabilization, and recovery. Türkiye has already been providing immense amount of humanitarian assistance,” Fidan stated.

According to him, Ankara stands ready to expand its support beyond humanitarian aid.

“We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the international stabilization force,” he said.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s backing for diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a sustainable peace settlement.

“Türkiye will continue to support your efforts towards a just and lasting peace. We remain convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution. Let us work towards that objective for the benefit of all peoples of the region,” he said.