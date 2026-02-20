TBC Bank Uzbekistan reports 64% rise in operating income for 2025
Photo: TBC Bank Uzbekistan
TBC Bank Uzbekistan saw a remarkable leap in 2025, raking in substantial income, profits, and lending, solidifying its top spot in the nation’s retail banking arena.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy