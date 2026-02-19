Tajikistan holds national Security Council meeting

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 19. Tajikistan held a meeting of the country's Security Council chaired by President and Chairman of the Security Council Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports via the press service of the president of Tajikistan.

The session was attended by permanent and regular members of the Security Council, heads of law enforcement and security agencies, leaders of several ministries and republican bodies, as well as staff of the Security Council Secretariat.

During the meeting, reports were heard from the heads of law enforcement and security agencies on the activities of their respective bodies and structures for 2025.

Taking into account the complex and rapidly changing situation in the world, the president of the country gave specific instructions to leaders and responsible officials to ensure state and public security, uphold the rule of law, combat crime, maintain the constant readiness of the Armed Forces, improve service conditions and welfare of military units, and support the personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Focus was directed towards addressing current flaws, especially in relation to official wrongdoing and other legal breaches.

The meeting emphasized the need to take decisive measures to protect the state border, prevent terrorist and extremist crimes, combat smuggling and illegal drug trafficking, tackle transnational organized crime, and strengthen countermeasures against them.

Leaders of security agencies were also tasked with significantly intensifying efforts in personnel training, selection, and proper placement; developing highly qualified specialists in the use of modern equipment and technologies; advancing the country’s defense industry; implementing digitalization; ensuring state cyber security; and raising the level of professionalism, patriotism, and national awareness among military personnel and law enforcement officers.

In the interim, pertinent resolutions were enacted concerning the matters deliberated during the Security Council assembly.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel