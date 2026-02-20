Kyrgyzstan puts brakes on exporting car catalysts and their metals

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced a six-month temporary ban on the export of used catalytic converters, as well as slags, ash, and residues of precious metals contained in them, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev.

Furthermore, the purpose of this decision is to protect human health, the environment, and animal and plant life by reducing air pollution from vehicle exhaust emissions.

The catalytic converter is one of the most expensive components of a car’s exhaust system, accounting for up to 13% of the vehicle’s value. As a result, there has been an increase in cases of voluntary removal and theft of this component for resale in pursuit of significant profits.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel