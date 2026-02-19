Trump suggests decision on Iran could come over next 10 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that a decision on Iran could come within the next 10 days, Trend reports.

“We may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal,” Trump said. “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days, but this meeting today is proof with determined leadership, nothing is impossible,” Trump said at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington, DC.

“Now is the time for Iran to join us on a path that will complete what we’re doing. And if they join us, that will be great. If they don’t join us, that will be great too, but it will be a very different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the entire region, and they must make a deal,” Trump said.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. Bad things will happen if it doesn’t,” he said.