Baker Hughes, MOL Group subsidiary ink strategic deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. Geoinform Ltd., a leading service provider in Hungary’s hydrocarbon and geothermal sectors, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with energy technology company Baker Hughes to bring advanced oil and gas technologies to emerging markets and boost operational efficiency, Trend reports citing Geoinform, a subsidiary of MOL Group.

The partnership will focus on integrated solutions covering new service activities, asset maintenance and operations, equipment rental, technical support, engineering consultancy, and professional training programs. The collaboration aims to provide sustainable, technologically advanced responses to future energy market challenges.

Baker Hughes offers large-scale engineering and service capabilities across the energy value chain, from exploration and production to data processing and interpretation, with an emphasis on energy-efficient, digital solutions.

Geoinform, founded in 1993 and part of the MOL Group, provides high value-added services to operators in hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration and production in Hungary and Central and Eastern Europe. Its offerings include geological and geophysical logging, Vertical Seismic Profiling, reservoir perforation, well testing, integrated coiled tubing and nitrogen services, and various slickline operations.

The collaboration with Baker Hughes will help Geoinform deploy modern technologies, enhance its role in exploration and production, and support sustainable, safe, and environmentally conscious operations across the region.