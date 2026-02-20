Kazakhstan boosts oil and petroleum product exports to Romania in 2025
Kazakhstan increased exports of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous minerals to Romania in 2025 in volume terms, while the total value of exports edged down year-on-year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy