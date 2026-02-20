Azerbaijan's Shusha to host meeting of ECO-tourism ministers - SecGen (Exclusive)

Photo: ECO

The ECO Tourism Ministers' Meeting is set to take place in Shusha, Azerbaijan, during the second quarter of 2026. The event will shine a light on Shusha’s tourism potential and give a boost to the economic development of the Karabakh region. The spotlight will also shine on Azerbaijan's continuous involvement in regional trade and economic ventures.

