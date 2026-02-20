Azerbaijan's Shusha to host meeting of ECO-tourism ministers - SecGen (Exclusive)
Photo: ECO
The ECO Tourism Ministers' Meeting is set to take place in Shusha, Azerbaijan, during the second quarter of 2026. The event will shine a light on Shusha’s tourism potential and give a boost to the economic development of the Karabakh region. The spotlight will also shine on Azerbaijan's continuous involvement in regional trade and economic ventures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy