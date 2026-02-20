Azerbaijani Embassy to U.S. issues statement on provocation in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. A group of protestors committed provocative actions outside the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C., during the visit of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the U.S. to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace on February 19, 2026, the statement by the Embassy of Azerbaijan to the U.S. says, Trend reports.

The statement emphasized that when the presidential motorcade approached the hotel area, the protesters violently attempted to enter the protected area and took offensive actions against the presidential vehicle.

This group also used indecent expressions against the leadership of Azerbaijan. The Presidential Security Service had no choice but to immediately intervene, since any attempt to obstruct or physically interfere with a protected vehicle carrying the head of state constitutes a serious security concern. Protective responses, as a standard practice, were aimed solely at ensuring safety and security.

Moreover, as publicly stated by the U.S. Secret Service, the hotel area was included within the official security perimeter.

"Therefore, we resolutely reject any attempt to mischaracterize and disseminate allegations on the security measures taken in response to actions targeting a country's leader and a protected motorcade.

Azerbaijan's security personnel always operate in strict coordination with the host country.

We urge responsible reporting and caution against drawing conclusions based on unverified claims," the statement noted.

