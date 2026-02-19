Azerbaijan's BIG continues political, economic, scientific activities - executive director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) continues its activities not only in the political sphere but also in the economic and scientific spheres, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of BIG, to reporters on the sidelines of the international conference "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, digital platforms like the virtual museum are pivotal in fostering robust and constructive collaboration among nations.

"At this time, researchers, scientists, and experts use such scientific platforms quite a lot as a reputable source, and collaborations are emerging here. Our virtual platform will serve as a digital database for scientists, UN experts, and other interested parties and in turn will contribute to the decolonization process at the scientific level," he added.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was created on July 6, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan, to fight colonialism and neocolonialism. It promotes self-determination for French, Dutch, and Belgian-colonized regions. BIG organizes over 30 international conferences, supports colonial freedom movements through discourse and legal activism, and connects with over 20 states. The institution reports to the UN on decolonization, reparations, human rights, and environmental challenges in colonized regions. BIG, led by executive director Abbas Abbasov, works with French overseas territories on minority rights concerns as a decolonization platform complying with international law.

