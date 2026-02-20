Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on mineral fertilizer exports outside EAEU

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. A six-month ban has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan on the export of mineral fertilizers beyond the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The corresponding decision was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliyev.

Furthermore, the restriction applies to exports outside the EAEU and is aimed at regulating the domestic market. The ban does not apply to goods transported under the customs transit procedure, humanitarian assistance provided by the Cabinet of Ministers, or mineral fertilizers previously imported from third countries if they are found to be non-compliant with established quality requirements.

Relevant state bodies have been instructed to strengthen oversight and take measures to prevent the illegal export of certain types of mineral fertilizers.

The introduction of such measures is justified in view of the upcoming agricultural season, a period when fertilizers are needed domestically.

Kyrgyzstan experiences a significant demand for mineral fertilizers; however, it currently lacks domestic production facilities, resulting in a heavy reliance on imports, primarily nitrogen and phosphorus from Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan. The nation is strategically forging alliances with firms such as Indorama to ensure a steady supply chain. Additionally, it is advancing a $410 million project, set for 2025, to establish a local production facility designed to fulfill an annual demand of approximately 250,000–280,000 tons, all with the goal of enhancing agricultural productivity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel