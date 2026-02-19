KazMunayGas-Aero commences refueling of Thai airline aircraft at Almaty Airport

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. KazMunayGas-Aero, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas national company (KMG), has signed an agreement with Thai AirAsia X airline and begun refueling aircraft operating regular passenger flights on the Almaty-Bangkok route, Trend reports via KMG.

The company highlighted that the agreement was made possible by a reduction in jet fuel prices in Kazakhstan for international airlines. These measures aim to enhance the country's transport and logistics capabilities, improve the competitiveness of domestic airports, and create favorable conditions for attracting foreign carriers.

Thai AirAsia X, a subsidiary of the AirAsia group, operates regular flights to Kazakhstan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, and various Middle Eastern countries.

In January 2026, Kazakhstan lowered jet fuel prices for international airlines, setting the new price range at $930–$1,000 per ton, a decrease from the previous rate of $1,200 per ton.

KazMunayGas-Aero has been active in Kazakhstan’s aviation fuel supply market since mid-2014.