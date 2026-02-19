EIB Group sets record financing in Poland in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group signed €8 billion in new financing in Poland in 2025, marking a record for the EU development bank in more than three decades of operations in the country, Trend reports via the Bank.

The funds supported critical infrastructure projects, including energy transition initiatives and transport network upgrades, while also backing technological innovations aimed at boosting Poland’s economic competitiveness.

Of the total, €2 billion was allocated to the construction of offshore wind farms, making the EIB Group the largest financier of Poland’s offshore wind power expansion. Overall, last year’s financing supported more than 100 investment projects totaling €22.8 billion, equivalent to about 2.5% of Poland’s GDP.

EIB investments in Poland rose 40% compared with 2024, surpassing the previous annual record of €6.5 billion set in 2021 during the pandemic. Since it began operations in Poland, the EIB Group has provided more than €100 billion in funding.

Looking ahead, the EIB Group expects to maintain record-level investments in 2026, with early agreements already signed in Poland demonstrating its broad contribution to the country’s sustainable development.

The EIB Group, owned by the 27 European Union member states, is one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, it signed €100 billion in financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects across eight EU policy priorities, including climate action, digital innovation, security and defense, territorial cohesion, agriculture, social infrastructure, global partnerships, and the savings and investment union.

Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure projects, the EIB Group also mobilizes private investment for high-risk innovative ventures, playing an expanding role in Europe’s venture debt, venture capital, guarantees, and securitization markets.