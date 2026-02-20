Kyrgyzstan to develop SME program through 2030 with EDB, UNDP and OSCE support

Kyrgyzstan is kicking off a Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) development program that will run through 2030, teaming up with the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce is cooking up a program designed to lay all the cards on the table and offer a clear, measurable support system for entrepreneurship. They're all ears for feedback until the final version is set in stone.

