Kazakhstan, U.S. DFC discuss expanding investment cooperation and joint projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Benjamin Black, Chief Executive Director of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), discussed prospects for expanding investment cooperation and implementing joint projects, Trend reports, citing the presidential press service.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed opportunities to deepen partnership across key sectors of the economy. Tokayev emphasized that the corporation is an important partner for Kazakhstan in advancing sustainable development and reaffirmed the country’s readiness to strengthen cooperation in various areas.

In turn, Black noted that Donald Trump and his administration place high priority on fostering close and mutually beneficial ties with Kazakhstan.

In this context, he highlighted the strong potential for joint projects in the mining sector and transport and transit infrastructure, stressing their strategic importance for expanding regional and interregional trade.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to Washington, D.C., on February 18–19, where he took part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

DFC is the international development finance institution of the U.S. government. The organization partners with the private sector to mobilize capital for strategic investments in emerging markets around the world.

