Board of Peace can serve as model for other complex and difficult situations – U.S. Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Board of Peace can become a model for resolving other difficult situations, said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, Trend reports.

"This is a very unique crisis in Gaza, one that the existing international institutions could not solve or figure out. It needed a very specific type of solution that required the partnership of all the nations that are here, including those that are here on an observer status. And we appreciate you coming today and being a part of this as well.

This Gaza situation was impossible to solve under orthodoxy, under existing structures. And so what we did is they went to the UN, and they got the UN's approval to put this group together and bring these nations together to come up with a very specific solution, solutions to a very unique and specific problem. We have a long ways to go. There's a lot of work that remains. It will require the contribution of every nation-state represented here today. And we thank you for being a part of it," he said.

Rubio expressed hope that this approach can become a model for addressing other challenging situations.

"But right now, the focus is on this one. We have to get this right. There is no plan B for Gaza. Plan B is going back to war. No one here wants that. Plan A, the only path forward, is one that rebuilds Gaza in a way of enduring and sustainable peace where everyone can live there side by side with one another and never worry again about returning to conflict, to war, to human suffering, and to destruction. And again, Mr. President, thank you for having the vision and the courage to pursue something that has never been done before. And we're not done yet," the official added

On January 16 this year, President Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.

Azerbaijan accepted this invitation and informed the U.S. side of its intention to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.

On January 22, a ceremony was held in Davos to sign the Board of Peace Charter.

President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government who participated in the event signed the Board of Peace.