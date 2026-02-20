Azerbaijan relocates first group of ex-IDPs to Khojavand city (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. In accordance with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, the first groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been resettled in Khojavand city and its namesake village, as part of the ongoing Great Return to the liberated territories, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

Prior to that, the IDPs temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 50 families (194 people) are being relocated to Khojavand city, and 20 families (94 people) to Khojavand village.

The former IDPs returning to their native lands thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

