Board of Peace is one of most important and consequential things I'll be involved in - President Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Board of Peace is one of the most important and consequential things I think that I'll be involved in, said U.S. President Donald Trump at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, Trend reports.

''It's called the Board of peace, and it's all about an easy word to say, but a hard word to produce. But we're going to produce it, and we've been doing a really good job. And some of these leaders that are with us have helped me very much during just this first year. I've become friendly with so many of the people. I appreciate you being here. These are great people. These are great leaders.

The Board of Peace is one of the most important and consequential things I think that I'll be involved in. We've been involved in a lot, and really, I've been involved in a lot with the people up here who work together on ending wars with their country. Some of the wars were 32 years long, 32, 34, and 37. That's a long time. And we ended it in about two days, each one of those. But we have some other work to do, and we're getting it done. Gaza is very complex,'' he noted.

On January 16 this year, President Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a founding member of the organization.

Azerbaijan accepted this invitation and informed the U.S. side of its intention to become a founding member of the Board of Peace.

On January 22, a ceremony was held in Davos to sign the Board of Peace Charter.

President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government who participated in the event signed the Board of Peace.