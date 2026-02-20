Azerbaijan's growing global influence further inflames anti-national forces - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan's growing influence in the world and its contribution to peace and security, comparable to that of a superpower such as the U.S., has further angered circles pursuing hostile policies towards our country, and Deputy Director General of Trend International News Agency and Deputy Chairman of the Baku Network Research Center, Sahil Karimli, told Trend.

Karimli noted that the provocation by a group of radical elements on the eve of the first meeting of the Board of Peace is yet another despicable act by anti-Azerbaijani and pro-Armenian political circles:

“The main goal of these individuals, who are discrediting Azerbaijan's name, is to receive orders from a single center, discredit our country, undermine its reputation, and, by exerting repulsive pressure on Azerbaijan, attempt to achieve their goals. Whether it be the provocations carried out by emigrants in Europe during the events in Munich or the recent events in the U.S., it is clear that a group of political circles is trying to use such methods to persuade Azerbaijan to abandon its policy based on national interests, especially by trying to force it to accept some of their demands,” he said.

According to the analyst, such “petty scenarios and malicious attempts” have consistently failed, as Azerbaijan’s firm and decisive political leadership remains in place.

“Video footage of the provocation, which was professionally prevented through joint efforts of the Security Service of the President of Azerbaijan and American police, once again demonstrated the reality of the situation. We know well that U.S. law enforcement agencies take very strict measures in cases of resistance to police, including the use of firearms against protesters. The videos clearly show that American police officers repeatedly reached for their weapons with the intention of opening fire at the provocateurs. However, this was prevented by officers of the President’s security service. The provocateurs were simply removed from the area,” Karimli stated.

He emphasized that the recent provocations and aggressive actions by pro-Armenian factions abroad have sparked significant public outrage in Azerbaijan, with the Azerbaijani populace expressing strong condemnation of those accountable.