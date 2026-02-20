Turkmenistan, OSCE discuss cooperation in migration sector

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 20. Turkmenistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed prospects for cooperation in the migration sector, Trend reports via the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

The discussions took place during a working meeting between representatives of Turkmenistan’s State Migration Service and OSCE expert Andrei Iovu.

The sides reviewed activities implemented jointly with the OSCE and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

Turkmenistan has maintained a long‑standing partnership with the Organization for Security and Co‑operation in Europe (OSCE) since signing the Helsinki Final Act in 1992, becoming a participating state of the organization. The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat has been operating since 1999, facilitating cooperation across political, economic, environmental, and humanitarian dimensions.

In recent years, Ashgabat and the OSCE have prepared and begun implementing multi‑project cooperation plans. In 2024, some 37 joint projects across fields, including peace and security, environmental protection, and humanitarian issues, were planned, and for 2025, around 40 projects were scheduled with support from the OSCE Centre and relevant Turkmen agencies. These initiatives encompass conflict prevention, economic and environmental cooperation, strengthening democratic institutions, human rights protection, and addressing statelessness.

