BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Modern freedom movements mobilize local populations to resist colonial exploitation while strengthening national identity, said Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Trend reports.

During his speech at the international conference "Neocolonialism and Global Inequality" in Baku, Abbasov noted that strategic measures such as diplomacy, protests, and international advocacy have been employed in this struggle against colonial powers.

The official also highlighted BIG’s activities over the past two years.

"We have focused on the role of non-governmental organizations in the fight against colonialism. During this period, we organized more than 35 international conferences, conducted nearly 150 resource studies, and published over 40 reports," he said.

He added that a report presented at a forum for people of African descent in April 2025 was recognized as a significant achievement, having been included in the program of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General.

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) was created on July 6, 2023, in Baku, Azerbaijan, to fight colonialism and neocolonialism. It promotes self-determination for French, Dutch, and Belgian-colonized regions. BIG organizes over 30 international conferences, supports colonial freedom movements through discourse and legal activism, and connects with over 20 states. The institution reports to the UN on decolonization, reparations, human rights, and environmental challenges in colonized regions. BIG, led by executive director Abbas Abbasov, works with French overseas territories on minority rights concerns as a decolonization platform complying with international law.

