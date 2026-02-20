Transit of oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline decreases in January 2026
In January 2026, oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline dropped compared to last year. BTC still carried the largest share of oil, mainly from Azerbaijan, along with some imports. Overall, oil transport through Azerbaijan's main pipelines saw a slight decline.
