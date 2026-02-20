Kazakhstan discloses data on gas condensate exports to Azerbaijan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. Kazakhstan exported 206,092 metric tons of natural gas condensate to Azerbaijan between January and November 2025, marking a 0.8% increase from 204,522 tons in the same period of 2024

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Bureau of National Statistics shows that the value of the exports totaled $97.1 million, an 11.4% decline from $109.5 million in 11M2024.

In total, Kazakhstan exported 265,892 metric tons of natural gas condensate during the January-November 2025 period, a 12% rise from 237,368 tons in 2024. However, the value of these exports fell slightly to $121.2 million, down 2.7% from $124.5 million in the same period last year. Exports to Russia stood at 31,637 tons, Uzbekistan at 24,771 tons, Kyrgyzstan at 433 tons, and other countries accounting for 2,956 tons.

Kazakhstan is a key player in the Eurasian natural gas condensate market, driven by significant reserves from giant fields such as Karachaganak (2.4 billion barrels), Kashagan, and Tengiz. In 2025, production is expected to reach 96.2 million tons, up 2.6% from the previous year.

The Pre-Caspian basin holds geological potential for new discoveries, and new fields like Rozhkovskoye are enhancing liquid production. Condensate plays a vital role in energy exports, with 3.8 trillion cubic meters of total gas reserves, including a large share of associated petroleum gas, increasing the potential for condensate production.

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period reached $128.8 billion, showing a decline of 0.1% compared to the previous year. Exports totaled $71.14 billion, down 4.2%, while imports increased by 5.5% to $57.67 billion.