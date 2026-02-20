PASHA Bank introduces 12% business loans annually with zero-commission transactions

This spring, PASHA Bank is bringing new opportunities for entrepreneurs. Customers can now benefit not only from discounted loan terms, but also enjoy free transfers and currency exchange transactions within the Tarifim product.

Starting from 19 February and lasting for one month, the bank is offering a 1% interest rate discount on online business loans. During the campaign period, entrepreneurs can obtain unsecured business loans of up to AZN 250,000 fully online at rates starting from 12% instead of 13%. In addition, customers who receive a loan will be able to make domestic transfers of up to AZN 1,000,000 and conduct currency exchange transactions of up to AZN 250,000 completely free of charge.

Furthermore, during the same period, PASHA Bank customers can benefit from a 0.5% annual interest rate discount or a 0.5% commission discount on the factoring product, as well as a 0.5% annual commission discount on trade credit lines.

The offer enables entrepreneurs to expand their financial capabilities, reduce costs, and manage their businesses more efficiently. The campaign, valid until 19 March, applies to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individual entrepreneurs. To learn more and take advantage of this opportunity, please follow the link.

It is worth noting that PASHA Bank was recognized by the international financial publication International Investor Magazine in 2026 in two major categories simultaneously – “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan.” In 2024–2025, the Bank also received several prestigious awards from Euromoney, International Investor Magazine, and Global Finance, including “Best SME Bank” and “World’s Best Private Banks 2025”.