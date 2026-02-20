Kazakhstan, Ashmore Group discuss cooperation in strategic sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 20. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed prospects for cooperation in strategic sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy with Mark Coombs, CEO of Ashmore Group, Trend reports, citing the press service of the president.

The sides reviewed the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects, including plans to build an international clinic in Kazakhstan in partnership with Ashmore Healthcare International and Samruk-Kazyna, with the involvement of global medical operator Mount Sinai Health System.

They also discussed cooperation within the Open Investment Partnership program aimed at developing priority and high-tech sectors of the economy.

In November 2025, Samruk-Kazyna announced that investment company Ashmore Group, through its subsidiary Ashmore Healthcare International, plans to establish the first Western-branded multidisciplinary clinic in Kazakhstan. The total cost of the project is estimated at about $150 million.

Ashmore is a specialist emerging markets investment manager based in London with more than thirty years of experience investing across these markets.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a working visit to Washington, D.C., on February 19-20, where he took part in the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace.

