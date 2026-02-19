JD Vance expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan for their leadership and partnership in advancing peace, Trend reports.

Speaking at the first meeting of the Board of Peace, Vance thanked both leaders for their efforts.

"We're grateful for your partnership, and in particular to the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, who I just saw last week, thank you all for making it possible and for showing what real leadership can accomplish," he said.

Vance emphasized that the main goal of the Board of Peace is to ensure the sustainability of the agreements reached.

"That's what the Board of Peace, I think, is fundamentally about, is making the peace stick. And it's an incredible thing that you guys have all done. So to all of the leaders gathered here today who are investing in the future, who are investing in peace, we're grateful to you," he said.