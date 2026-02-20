Russian, Iranian FMs hold talks on nuclear issue and U.S. negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation and discussed Iran’s nuclear program and recent U.S.-Iran indirect talks, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

The diplomats engaged in a discussion regarding the ongoing developments surrounding Iran's nuclear issue, particularly the results of the Geneva talks between Washington and Tehran.

The Russian delegation reiterated its support for a diplomatic process aimed at achieving equitable political solutions that uphold Iran's legitimate rights, in accordance with the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Additionally, the ministers addressed various bilateral matters of mutual concern.

The indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S. were facilitated by Oman. The Iranian delegation was headed by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the U.S. delegation was led by Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the U.S. president's son-in-law.