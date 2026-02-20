Successful outcomes of PBL approach presented at UNEC Design School (PHOTO)

The second reporting exhibition of students studying under the Project-Based Learning (PBL) methodology at the UNEC Design School has been held.

The event was attended by the Rector of UNEC, Professor Adalat Muradov; Chairman of the Management Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, Rahman Hajiyev; Rector of Kyrgyz National University, Dogdurbek Chontoyev; and other distinguished guests.

Participants first viewed an extensive exhibition featuring students’ creative works. The exhibition showcased social projects addressing the needs of elderly individuals and persons with disabilities, graphic design works, rebranding and fashion design samples, environmental protection initiatives, as well as socially oriented projects developed for the reconstruction of Karabakh. Particular interest was generated by student projects prepared for the restoration of Karabakh, including models of a nursing home, an inclusive residential space, an innovation library, and other initiatives.

Delivering the opening remarks, Director of the Design School, Associate Professor Lala Mammadova, spoke about the competencies developed through the Project-Based Learning (PBL) approach. She emphasized that PBL enhances students’ critical thinking, creativity, and teamwork skills, while also preparing them to address real-life challenges.

The Rector of UNEC, professor Adalat Muradov, highlighted the application of the PBL approach in the education of design students and the positive outcomes achieved. He noted that the university’s primary objective is not only to provide theoretical knowledge but also to educate young individuals equipped with practical skills, innovative thinking abilities, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The Rector stated that the Project-Based Learning approach had produced results exceeding expectations and emphasized that the projects presented at the exhibition were real works implemented by students during the learning process.

Professor Muradov highly appreciated the fact that students addressed pressing issues such as the needs of elderly and disabled individuals, as well as the reconstruction of Karabakh. He noted: “Our students understand the challenges existing in society and strive to solve them, which demonstrates their distinctiveness and value. The PBL approach contributes to shaping our students into stronger and more responsible citizens. I am very pleased that we have been able to create a favorable environment for our students to realize their potential.”

Paying particular attention to initiatives proposed in relation to the reconstruction of Karabakh, the Rector stated that the university would provide comprehensive support for the implementation of student projects. He also proposed organizing the exhibition in Karabakh, emphasizing that such an initiative would help present the social responsibility of young people to a wider audience.

Subsequently, Head of the UNEC Department for Educational and Teaching Excellence, PBL Project Coordinator, and Methodologist Sanubar Safiyeva spoke about the advantages of the PBL approach, stating: “Through social projects, we implement initiatives that are beneficial for our society. These projects allow our youth to directly engage with real social problems, develop empathy skills, and perceive themselves as an integral part of society.”

The event continued with presentations of students’ socially beneficial graphic design projects.