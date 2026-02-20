Agriculture boosts external quotations at Turkmen exchange

Photo: State commodity and raw materials exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange saw a rise in the February 18 session compared to the previous one, buoyed by a surge in the agriculture sector, while light industry and construction materials experienced a bit of a dip.

