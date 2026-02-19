Turkmenistan focuses on digital transport corridors at UNECE session

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 19. Turkmenistan sets its focus on the formation of digital transport corridors along the “North-South” and “West-East” directions, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The statement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Annaev in Geneva, Switzerland. The Turkmen delegation, led by Annayev, is participating in the 88th session of the UNECE Committee on Inland Transport (CIT). The session brings together heads of transport ministries, international organization leaders, transport business representatives, and experts and runs from February 17 through February 20.

Speaking during the high-level segment, the head of the Turkmen delegation noted that Turkmenistan regards the digital transformation of transport as a strategic priority of state policy.

"Turkmenistan is currently implementing the systemic modernization of the regulatory framework in the field of electronic document management and the implementation of mechanisms for interstate information exchange," he said.

The speech also highlighted practical cooperation with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) on the digital transformation of multimodal transport, the development of automated data exchange, and the alignment of national initiatives with the global sustainable development agenda, including the Turkmen-proclaimed Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035.

Turkmenistan has maintained active cooperation with the UNECE, establishing a framework for dialogue and joint action since 1993. The partnership focuses on sustainable development, energy, transport and transit connectivity, and regional integration. Turkmenistan has confirmed its commitment to UNECE mandates and leverages the Commission as an effective platform to implement UN global solutions at the regional level.

Key objectives include promoting sustainable energy, reducing methane emissions, and developing resilient, safe transport corridors across Central Asia, while translating international agreements, such as the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) outcomes and the Avaza Action Programme 2024-2034, into practical regional initiatives.

In January 2026, Ashgabat hosted the high-level SPECA Week, convened under the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), which Turkmenistan chaired in 2025. The event, held from January 20 to 23, brought together government officials from Central Asian countries and international organizations, including UNECE, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the World Bank, and delegates from Azerbaijan and other partners, to discuss expanded cooperation in transport, trade, energy, and digital development.

