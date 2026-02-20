Azerbaijan reveals centralized masterminding of hybrid attacks against country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Hybrid attacks against Azerbaijan are controlled from a single center, the statement of the Parliamentary Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats says, Trend reports.

This issue was revealed during the investigation of a number of factors underlying the recent disinformation campaign against the country on digital platforms and various media channels, conducted by the commission within the scope of its powers.

The analysis and assessment of the above inimical actions against Azerbaijan have also identified the following facts:

• The hybrid attacks, which have been ongoing for more than a year, are part of a multi-level pressure strategy;

• This anti-Azerbaijani strategy consists of information manipulations designed to confuse public opinion, polarize society, and undermine trust in the state and its institutions.

Under the leadership of victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the strengthening of its will for sovereignty, the country's contribution to global energy security, the creation of transport corridors, the adoption of independent decisions on regional development issues, and the further strengthening of international partnerships have led to its exposure to a targeted campaign of purposeful disinformation containing unfounded accusations.

"Azerbaijan won't change its determination to protect its rights against all kinds of hybrid threats and violations of the information space.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing disinformation campaign, the Commission against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats calls on citizens of Azerbaijan to rely on and believe only the information provided by the state institutions and officials," the statement emphasized.

