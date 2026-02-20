Embassy of Azerbaijan participates in International Exhibition dedicated to “Diplomacy Day” held in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan has participated in the international exhibition dedicated to “Diplomacy Day,” held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the embassy.

Within the framework of the exhibition, publications reflecting the rich historical heritage, culture, art, and tourism potential of our country have been displayed. Brochures related to “Made in Azerbaijan,” “Travel to Azerbaijan,” and “WUF13” have been distributed, and a promotional video extolling “Azerbaijan.travel” has been screened.

Detailed information has been provided to the participants of the event regarding the WUF13 event to be held in the city of Baku on 17–22 May within the framework of the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan, including our country’s sustainable urbanization, inclusive urban planning, sustainable development goals, and its increasing role in the global urban agenda.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rashid Meredov, together with state officials and representatives of the diplomatic corps, has familiarized himself with the Azerbaijan corner. Guests attending the exhibition have shown great interest in the presentations related to Azerbaijan.

At the same time, Ambassador Gismat Gozalov has given an interview to Turkmen media outlets during the exhibition.