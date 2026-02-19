Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss bolstering Middle Corridor as key transit route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Director of the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency Ivane Abashidze and Consul General of Azerbaijan Fuad Azizov discussed issues related to strengthening the Middle Corridor, the Director of the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"During our meeting, we discussed ongoing maritime transport and logistics cooperation between our two countries, as well as the broader perspective for strengthening regional connectivity. Particular attention was given to the strategic importance of the Middle Corridor, which is steadily emerging as a fast, reliable, and indispensable transit route between Europe and Asia," the post reads.

Moreover, it is noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan share not only geographic proximity but a common vision: building a resilient, multimodal corridor that enhances trade efficiency, regional stability, and economic growth.

“The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director of the Maritime Transport Agency, Natia Miminoshvili, and Vice-Consul of Azerbaijan, Mahbuba Namazova. We reaffirmed our readiness to further deepen cooperation and reinforce regional connectivity between our countries,” the publication says.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route that passes through a number of countries in the region and connects Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before entering Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land route that bypasses longer sea routes, connecting eastern Asia, including China, with Europe.