Azerbaijan discloses volume of new investment in its Masalli Industrial District

Photo: Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

A new investment in Masalli Industrial District will support a plastic container production project for the agricultural sector. Azmer Group LLC has become a new resident, joining 10 other businesses in the district. This initiative will create additional permanent jobs.

