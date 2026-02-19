Kazakhstan advances digital Maritime Single Window to boost TITR efficiency

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is working on a project to create an electronic Maritime Single Window for Caspian Sea ports, Trend reports via the ministry.

The system is designed to replace multiple paper documents with electronic messages for vessel entry and exit procedures and is included in the 2025–2027 transport digitalization roadmap.

“The development of the Maritime Single Window is an important step in advancing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, enhancing the competitiveness of sea ports, and further simplifying trade and transport procedures,” the ministry said.

With backing from the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), an international expert competition was organized to develop the technical specifications for the project. Nexhat Kapidani, an expert with hands-on experience in implementing Maritime Single Window systems and a deep understanding of FAL Convention data standards, has been chosen as the winner.



Between February 9 and 11, 2026, discussions took place in Astana with pertinent government agencies to outline the needs of supervisory authorities at maritime checkpoints for system integration and functional compatibility. On February 12-13, engaging working sessions were held at the ports of Aktau and Kuryk, bringing together stakeholders to explore the exciting prospects of digitalization, streamline administrative processes, and enhance vessel processing times through the innovative Maritime Single Window system.

The Middle Corridor is a transport trade route passing through several countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor is a land-based route that bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe.

