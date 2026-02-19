Azerbaijan lifts visa requirements for citizens of several Gulf states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan has abolished visa requirements for citizens holding ordinary passports from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Bahrain, in a move aimed at facilitating travel and strengthening ties between countries, the State Migration Service told Trend.

According to the service, the new rules will apply from February 15, 2026, through February 15, 2027. During this period, citizens of the four countries will be allowed to enter Azerbaijan visa-free three times and stay for up to 30 days per visit.

The service noted that citizens intending to travel for purposes other than tourism or to remain in Azerbaijan for a longer period must obtain an appropriate visa in accordance with national legislation before entering the country.

In addition, third-country nationals holding temporary or permanent residence permits, issued by the relevant state authorities of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the State of Qatar, with a validity of at least 6 months, will be eligible to obtain a single-entry 30-day tourist visa upon arrival at Azerbaijan’s international airports during the specified period.

Authorities also reminded foreigners that they must register at their place of stay in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days in accordance with the Migration Code. Where grounds provided by law exist, foreigners may apply for an extension of their temporary stay or for a temporary residence permit before the expiration of their stay by applying in person through the “migration services” window at ASAN Service centers or electronically via the “Electronic services” section of the official website of the service.

