Kyrgyzstan boosts agricultural backbone with new irrigation in Aksy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. Construction of irrigation infrastructure is actively underway in Kyrgyzstan’s Aksy District, the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture wrote on its social media account, Trend reports.

According to information, the construction work in the Aksy District has commenced and is progressing in line with the approved timeline.

The project will involve the development of a modern irrigation system, including the installation of water pipelines with diameters ranging from 350 to 250 mm, extending over a total length of 16 kilometers.

Agriculture is a key pillar of Kyrgyzstan’s economy, employing more than a third of the population and contributing approximately 15–18% to the nation’s GDP.

The sector is primarily centered around livestock farming, with sheep, cattle, and horses being the mainstay, while crop production focuses on grains, potatoes, vegetables, and fruits. Given that much of the arable land depends on water from rivers sourced from mountain glaciers, irrigation is an essential factor for sustaining agricultural productivity.