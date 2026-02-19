Light industry growth offsets agriculture decline at Turkmen exchange

Photo: State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET)

The total value of external quotations at Turkmenistan’s commodity exchange declined compared to the previous session, pressured by lower activity in the petrochemicals and agriculture sectors, while light industry showed significant growth and other categories remained stable.

