Enhancing transit corridors forges new path in Iran-Russia relations - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The development of joint projects within transit corridors is set to open a new chapter in comprehensive relations between Iran and Russia and foster significant progress, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting in Tehran with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev, Pezeshkian emphasized that advancing cooperation between the two countries will positively impact regional economic stability.

He added that official Tehran is fully committed to implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Iran and Russia. The agreement is being applied diligently and efficiently, with cooperation in transportation, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, food products, defense, and security all receiving focused attention.

Minister Tsivilyev confirmed that Russia will continue its collaboration with Iran and stressed that no party can hinder the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Russia and Iran signed an agreement on May 17, 2023, to build the Rasht-Astara railroad in Gilan province in northern Iran. Nine stations will be built on the Rasht-Astara railroad line, which is about 163 kilometers long. With the completion of this railroad, the North-South international corridor will be improved, and Iran's railroad network will be integrated with Caucasus countries, Russia, and Northern European countries.

According to the agreement, the Russian side is expected to spend 1.6 billion euros for the construction of this railroad. This railroad will be built and completed within 48 months.

