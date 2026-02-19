TANAP joins UNEP’s flagship oil & gas reporting program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18. The Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) consortium has become the first organization from Türkiye to join Oil & Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, Trend reports via the consortium.

OGMP 2.0 is the flagship oil and gas reporting and mitigation program of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).



“As a voluntary initiative, this milestone reflects TANAP’s commitment to reliable methane tracking, transparent reporting, and meaningful emission reductions-contributing responsibly to climate action at both national and global levels. Through OGMP 2.0, we strengthen our contribution to a more sustainable and responsible energy future,” said the consortium.

Will be updated