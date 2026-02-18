Kyrgyzstan prioritizes EU cooperation, President Japarov says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 18. The cooperation with the European Union is among the priority areas of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said on February 18 at the meeting with members of the European Parliament headed by the Chair of the Delegation for Relations with the countries of Central Asia, Giuseppina Princi, Trend reports via the President’s press service.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations, including strengthening interparliamentary interaction, protecting human rights, and ensuring freedom of speech.

“We attach special importance to interparliamentary interaction, viewing it as an effective channel for direct and open exchange of views on issues of domestic development, foreign policy, and the regional agenda,” the president said.

In turn, Princi thanked Japarov for the hospitality and the opportunity to discuss current issues. She noted the steady development of relations between the European Union and Kyrgyzstan.

Members of the European Parliament highlighted the progress achieved by Kyrgyzstan and the positive changes in recent years, emphasizing the sustainability of socio-economic development and efforts to modernize public administration.

Kyrgyzstan and the EU have collaborated since 1991, formalized by the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) signed in June 2024, which prioritizes political ties, sustainable development, a green economy, and human rights. With a 98 million euro grant backing, the partnership supports Kyrgyzstan's 2018-2040 strategy, digital transformation, and benefits from the GSP+ trade agreement.

Key aspects of the cooperation include enhancing trade and investment through the EPCA, allowing tariff-free exports of over 6,200 products under GSP+, and focusing on green energy, environmental protection, and education. Additionally, the partnership involves dialogues on human rights and aligns with the EU Strategy for Central Asia, facilitated by 'Team Europe,' which includes the EU, EIB, and Germany.

