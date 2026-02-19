Expert discusses Algeria's struggles during harshest colonial assaults

“First and foremost, there was torture and moral persecution. Torture causes physical wounds, while moral persecution leaves psychological scars. French colonial ideology promoted the idea of a ‘superior race,’ which was reinforced over time. France paid particular attention to archaeology to allegedly prove genetic superiority. French archaeologist Stéphane Zelle, in 1911, wrote about Algeria’s archaeological traces and focused his research on monuments in Algeria. His studies aimed to justify the so-called ‘historical right’ of French colonial rule,” Daoud said.

He also emphasized that France applied local laws to exclude Algerians from citizenship rights, placing them at a lower status compared to French settlers.

“French authorities claimed, using various pseudo-scientific theories, that the brain structure of colonized Algerians was inferior to that of the French. Some French doctors even linked notions of ‘backwardness’ and ‘savagery’ among the colonized population to genetics, presenting France’s mission as an effort to supposedly improve this ‘inferiority,’” Daoud added.

The anthropologist noted that the best path to liberation is to overcome fear, act collectively, preserve the historical heritage of colonized peoples, study collective memory to restore authentic identity, strengthen communication tools, and create an environment for the free circulation of independent voices.