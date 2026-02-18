Azerbaijan prioritizes boosting financial discipline in spending budget funds - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Boosting financial discipline in spending the budget funds, improving transparency and optimizing expenditures rank among the main priorities of Azerbaijan, Minister of Finance Sahil Babayev said at a meeting with members of the Public Council established under the ministry, Trend reports via the ministry.

Speaking at the meeting, Babayev congratulated civil society representatives on their election as members of the council and wished them success in their future activities.

The minister noted that today, the expansion of public participation in the activities of state bodies is one of the important manifestations of the successful establishment of a legal state and democratic society in our country. He noted that the council set up in accordance with the law "On public participation" will also contribute to the adoption of legal acts, the organization of public control over the directions of the ministry's activities and the participation of civil society institutions.

Speaking about the reforms carried out in the field of public finance management, the minister said that important measures have been taken in the direction of digitalization and the introduction of modern management mechanisms in accordance with the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 25, 2025. He recalled that the Digital Finance Center and the State Enterprises Monitoring Agency have been established, and the regulations of the "Digital State Finance" information system, consisting of 13 main subsystems, have been approved.

The minister emphasized that strengthening financial discipline in the use of budget funds, increasing transparency and optimizing expenditures are among the main priorities. Within this framework, a unified and systematic approach to public finance will be applied, and effective coordination between relevant agencies will be strengthened.

Noting that the Ministry of Finance is conducting systematic work to inform the public about the preparation, discussion stages and implementation of the state budget, as well as to ensure accessibility to budget information, Babayev said that within this framework, the main budget documents and information are published in accordance with international standards, the "Citizen's Budget Guide", as well as quarterly and annual presentations on the implementation of state and consolidated budgets are prepared and presented to the public.

The minister expressed his confidence that the council will adequately fulfill its duties arising from the law "On public participation" and that this cooperation will serve to further strengthen transparency and accountability in the activities of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking at the meeting, the council's chairman, Ingilab Ahmadov, said that the council will make a significant contribution to establishing an effective dialogue with the public, supporting reforms in the financial sector, as well as increasing the public participation index and further expanding discussions around the country's financial policy.

The council members – Nuriyya Novruzova, Anar Azizov, Elshad Mammadov, Mehdi Babayev, Ayyub Karimli and Elman Sadigov made speeches and shared their views on the council's activities and upcoming tasks.

The meeting concluded with awarding the council members certificates.

