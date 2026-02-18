President of Uzbekistan holds meeting with U.S. Secretary of Commerce

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The program of the working visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to the city of Washington began with a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, Trend reports.

The parties discussed practical aspects of further strengthening the Uzbek-American strategic partnership, as well as advancing cooperation projects in priority areas.

It was noted with satisfaction that the United States is one of Uzbekistan’s key partners: bilateral trade volume has exceeded 1 billion U.S. dollars, and about 340 American companies are operating in the country’s market.

Major projects are being successfully implemented in energy, critical minerals, transport, agriculture, IT, and other sectors.

A three-year Economic Cooperation Program worth 35 billion U.S. dollars is currently in effect. The signing of a number of important agreements is expected today as part of the business events.

The need was emphasized to make full use of the opportunities of the recently established Business Council and to launch an Investment Platform to provide systematic support for priority projects.

The importance of developing trade ties and expanding direct business contacts with the regions of Uzbekistan was also highlighted.