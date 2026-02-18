Iran's Central Oil Fields Company reports fresh boost in production

Crude oil production at the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC) has seen a notable increase this year. The company's gas output really hit the ground running and saw significant growth. CEO Peyman Imani pointed out that these advancements showcase ICOFC's knack for turning obstacles into stepping stones and making the most of its production capabilities.

