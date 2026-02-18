Uzbekistan, Tajikistan agree to increase daily freight train exchanges

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 18. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan agreed to ensure the daily handling of more than six pairs of freight trains through the railway checkpoints between the two countries, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Railways.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Zufar Narzullayev, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekistan Railways JSC, and a delegation led by Komil Jumakhon, head of the state unitary enterprise Tajikistan Railways.

During the talks, the sides also discussed measures to increase the volume of bilateral freight transportation, accelerate the handover and reception of wagons at border stations, and address pressing operational issues arising in the cargo transport process.

The discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening rail connectivity to support expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two neighboring states.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan remains one of Uzbekistan’s key regional trade partners, ranking among the country’s top 20 trading counterparts. Bilateral trade turnover reached $912.3 million in 2025, underscoring the growing role of efficient transport links in facilitating economic ties.

