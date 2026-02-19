Investment projects between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan see hefty growth - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Investment projects between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan experienced notable growth last year, with some sectors seeing increases by 20-30%, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, the Uzbek ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at a roundtable discussion titled "Uzbekistan – Azerbaijan: Architecture of Allied Cooperation" in Baku, Trend reports.

"To date, 13 cities in our countries have signed cooperation agreements and established sister-city relationships. Regular meetings are held by the Intergovernmental Commission, the Business Council, and the Interstate Council," the ambassador said.

Ashrafkhanov noted that the strong momentum in bilateral relations has been driven by active and trust-based dialogue at the highest level between Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Ilham Aliyev.

"Continuous contacts and meetings between the leaders have given our bilateral relations a truly allied character," he added.

