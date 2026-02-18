Bolt Academy launches nationwide road safety social initiative in Azerbaijan

Bolt Azerbaijan has launched a nationwide road safety initiative through its “Bolt Academy” program, aiming to reach communities across all regions, including remote districts.

As part of the project, educational training sessions will be conducted in schools and vocational education institutions across various regions of Azerbaijan. The aim of the trainings is to enhance students’ knowledge and practical skills in road safety, while also promoting a responsible and innovative mindset in this field.

The first phase of the project took place in February at Khachmaz Vocational School. The event was organized under the leadership of the school’s director, Tural Mammadov. Bolt Academy was represented by Head of Government Relations, Maarifa Pashayeva, who delivered an interactive session on road safety to participants.

The final stage of the project will be the “Safety Startup Final,” scheduled for May. During this period, participating schools and students will develop and present startup ideas focused on road safety. The most innovative and promising projects will be showcased and evaluated during the final event.

This initiative by Bolt Academy reflects the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility principles and its contribution to strengthening the culture of safety in the country.

Maarifa Pashayeva, Head of Government Relations at Bolt, stated:

“Road safety is not only about teaching rules, but about shaping a mindset. Ensuring that young people are both informed and proactive in this field will contribute to building a safer environment in the future. Through Bolt Academy, we aim to strengthen awareness in the regions and encourage the development of innovative ideas.”